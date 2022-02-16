Intelligence solutions provider Marj Technologies nets funding from JITO Angel Network

Flux Consulting Pvt Ltd, which runs innovation lab Marj Technologies, on Wednesday said it has bagged seed funding of Rs 2.55 crore (around $335000) led by JITO Angel Network.

The company plans to use the fresh funds for making intelligence platforms and ecosystems, driving decision-making in manufacturing plants and providing artificial intelligence-based macro and micro-level insights.

Marj Technologies claims to provide industry 4.0-based manufacturing intelligence solutions that include AI-based Plant digitisation, internet of things and robotic process automation, virtual reality-based training, autonomous robots.

The platform’s portfolio of clients includes Samsung, Panasonic, HP, JBM, among others.

"As industry 4.0 technology continues to advance, existing data can be harnessed to develop machine-learning solutions that deliver real value, optimize decision making, increase flexibility, and attract top talent. We at JITO Angel Network believe that Marj Technology with its next-gen tools and IP will help a lot of Manufacturers to automate their end-to-end processes," said Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Vice Chairman at JITO Angel Network.

JITO Angel Network (JAN) is a community-based organisation that invests in budding entrepreneurs and supports them by leveraging the Jain community platform made by the Jain International trade organization. So far, the network has backed around 57 companies.

Recently, JITO Angel Network invested in the lifestyle nutrition brand PlantVita, microsensor-based startup Nanosniff Technologies, and digital media tech startup NewsReach.