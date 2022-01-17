Digital media tech startup NewsReach has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Shashvat Nakrani (Co-Founder Bharat Pe), JITO Angel Network, Beyond Partners (Indian micro vc firm), CIIE initiative startup Oasis and Sharan Aggarwal (angel investor and Founder of Leviosa).

NewsReach said that it will use the fresh funds to boost its technology stack, operations and content marketing.

The company was founded in 2018 by Darshan Shah and Soniya Kundnani. It serves content creators and vernacular publishers across creator economy domain. The startup aims to digitise, facilitate and provide a single platform SaaS and marketplace for the news media landscape.

"Content creators, publishers, influencers and advertisers desperately need an Integrated Growth Environment. And we at NewsReach are redefining the whole vernacular news and content ecosystem in India,” said Shah.

NewsReach raised $150,000 (around Rs 1 crore) in 2020 and $300,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore) in 2021 as seed fund.

The company claimed that it has seen a multi-fold growth in its overall revenue after embracing digital adoption among its users, creators and publishers.