InMobi to acquire London-based analytics platform Appsumer

Marketing technologies provider InMobi has signed a definitive agreement to acquire performance London-based insights platform for mobile app advertisers Appsumer for an undisclosed amount, the company said on Wednesday.

With the acquisition, InMobi and Appsumer intend to build an operating system that helps understanding user acquisition funnels better and leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to build predictive capabilities which allow growth marketers to experiment fast and iterate to optimise results.

Founder Shumel Lais, along with the Appsumer team, will join InMobi to ensure client service continuity and further develop and support the analytics and automation offering under the InMobi umbrella. Appsumer will continue operating independently as a subsidiary within the global InMobi organisational structure.

“Appsumer brings a next-generation approach for advertisers to better understand the efficacy of their marketing efforts across multiple channels that growth marketing teams employ daily,” said Abhay Singhal, co-founder of InMobi Group and chief executive officer of InMobi Marketing Solutions.

“The solution makes it easy to map all mobile performance media investment to business outcomes; Shumel and his team are well-known industry leaders and visionaries in their field and will play an instrumental role in driving InMobi’s next wave of growth and innovation,” Singhal added.

Appsumer’s platform offers marketers no-code integrations with more than 100 marketing channels, customisable dashboards for clients to build and track goals along with daily processing of marketing data for more accurate measurement and informed decision making.

On average, Appsumer customers access the platform more than five times each week, the company said.

“Joining forces with InMobi potentially represents an exponential growth path for our pioneering technology. I’m excited that Appsumer has the opportunity to get into the hands of even more developers and marketing teams worldwide to leverage our best of breed offering, making it the default home for growth marketing,” said Lais.

Earlier, Mint had reported that InMobi Pte. Ltd, was gearing up for its public market debut in the US as early as the last quarter of calendar year 2021 at a valuation of about $16 billion.

InMobi Group’s mobile advertising technology entity was looking to raise between $800 million and $1.2 billion through an initial public offering (IPO).