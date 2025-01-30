Info Edge-funded Gramophone weighs merger with VC-backed agritech startup
By Sreeja Biswas

  • 30 Jan 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Agstack Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which operates agricultural-technology platform Gramophone, is in advanced talks to merge with a venture capital-backed agriculture services company, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle.   Gramophone, which is backed by publicly listed Info Edge (India) Ltd, Chona Family Office of Havmor Group, private equity firm Z3Partners ......

