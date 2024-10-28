Inflection Point bets on Coox; DearMe gets funding from ah! Ventures
By Roshan Abraham

  • 28 Oct 2024
(L-R) Abhishek Gupta, Akshat Gupta and Rajat Johri, co-founders, COOX

Home services platform COOX and skincare company Dear Me have secured early stage funding.
 
COOX 

COOX said Monday it has raised $125,000 (Rs 1.05 crore) in a seed funding round as it aims deploy the funds for the expansion across 40 cities, while increasing marketing activities and integrating AI and streamline operations.

The funding round was led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) which has so far has invested over Rs 800 crore in more than 260 startups.

COOX says it offers home services and event hosting services including professional chefs, rentals and live entertainment. It also provides services for home cooking needs with the help of domestic cooks on a monthly subscription basis. 

Dear Me

Ah! Ventures has invested in an Ayurveda-based skincare startup aiming to expand its personal care offering to a wider market.

The venture capital firm said it has invested in Dear Me through its investment vehicle First Gear Platform. It did not mention the amount invested in the startup.

The investment firm's First Gear, Angel and High Tables platforms have invested Rs 455 crore in 138 startups and 241 investments. It has made 17 exits and 57 follow on rounds, AH Ventures says.

Dear Me was founded by Suysh Jain in 2020. It makes skincare products based on traditional Indian medicine.

