Inflection Point Ventures invests pre-Series A cash in video analysis platform Toch

Vogueme Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which operates video meta-tagging platform Toch, has raised $400,000 (about Rs 3 crore at current exchange rate) from Inflection Point Ventures in a pre-Series A funding round.

Toch will use the capital to build out its technological infrastructure as well as add more people to its team, according to a release.

According to its website, Toch’s platform helps customers to analyse video content using artificial intelligence, providing them actionable insights. Some of its services include video object detection, tagging shopping products, content monetisation, advertisement placements and video categorisation.

Mumbai-based Toch was set up in 2016 by Vinayak Srivastav, Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil.

VCCircle has reached out to the firm on the details of this investment and will update this report accordingly.

Toch has implemented meta-tagging for live sporting events, live shows, library-based content for streaming platforms, and is venturing into broadcasting meta-tagging simultaneously, Srivastav said.

Rakesh Mistry, an investor at Inflection Point Ventures, said Toch was addressing the problem of real-time meta-tagging as well as latency in aspects such as object identification, image tagging and live streaming.

The startup also helps broadcasters to monetise live events and provides auto subtitles for these programmes in different languages based on a viewer’s location.

According to VCCEdge, the data research arm of Mosaic Digital, Toch raised an undisclosed sum in July last year from investors such as Hyderabad Angels Forum for Entrepreneurship Development, Mumbai Angels and high net-worth individuals including Mihir Modi and Swastik Bihani.

Inflection Point Ventures

The investment initiative was floated by a group of chief financial officers and finance professionals working at Indian startups. It was founded in 2017 as a by-invitation-only network. The initiative makes most of its bets at early stage to pre-Series A levels.

Near the end of last month, Inflection Point Ventures invested in home interiors startup Shadez, committing around $100,000 (Rs 76 lakh) in the firm.

Its portfolio includes NCR-focused digital payments platform Escrowffrr, Kolkata-based rural health-focused startup iKure, Delhi-based virtual assistant provider Wishup, Noida-based sports app Sportido and Singapore-based retinal diagnostic startup Leben Care Technologies.