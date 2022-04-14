Inflection Point Ventures clocks 190% IRR on the back of 13 exits

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), an early-stage venture firm, said it has exited 13 portfolio companies to give an internal return rate of 190% to its investors.

IPV has announced multiple exits from its portfolio of over 110 startups giving a return of over 8 folds to its investor members on average.

It invested Rs 215 crore in 51 startups in 2021. The angel platform has partially and fully exited 13 startups last year.

BharatPe emerged as a multi-bagger giving over 80folds returns to IPV which it exited to BharatPe’s returning investor Coatue Management who led the $108 million Series D round in the fintech unicorn last year.

IPV first invested in BharatPe in 2018 and has completed a full exit.

The firm has also exited both partial and full in some of its other investments including Glamplus, QubeHealth, Truly Madly, Samosa Party, Card91, Phable, Hobspace, Pedagogy, Lebencare, Toch, Fitso and SoStronk giving two times average returns to its investors.

Launched by Vinay Bansal, Ankur Mittal and Mitesh Shah, IPV has also announced the launch of Physis Capital - its $50 million VC fund to invest in Pre-Series A to Series B rounds in the startups.

“This could not have been possible without a sharp due diligence process which is our USP and focused engagement with our startup founders post investment. Among the 13 exits, we have a unicorn exit which emerged as a multi-bagger for our investors,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, IPV.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, IPV added, "We will continue to focus on exits in the current year and will work on bringing a filtered list of startups to our investor members.

IPV plays an active role in connecting startup founders from our portfolio with large VCs for follow on rounds. We will leverage our network within the peers to ensure our founders get the right capital to scale their businesses."

In December IPV in an interaction with VCCircle said it will be focusing on exits. The firm also closed investments in LoanKuber, Parablu Inc, Toppersnotes, Koovers among others.