Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
CarDekho unit InsuranceDekho appoints Haitong India for fundraise
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

CarDekho subsidiary InsuranceDekho has appointed investment bank Haitong India to raise around $75-100 million to fund its growth...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT