Industrial Real Estate in India: Tomorrow’s Core Assets are being built today

For years, India’s real estate sector was led by office and residential developments - while industrial and logistics real estate assets received limited attention. Today, that is now changing — a strong demand, driven by the expansion of e-commerce, domestic and foreign manufacturing, and modern supply chain infrastructure is reshaping the country’s industrial backbone.

Investors who once looked past this sector are recognising its stability and long-term value creation potential. As growth corridors extend beyond the traditional metros, full-stack developers like Godwitt Construction are enabling and developing dedicated platforms to capitalize on the opportunity – transforming land into robust income yielding assets.

Surging Demand and Investment in Industrial Logistics

Advertisement

India’s industrial logistics sector is in the midst of a breakout decade – expanding rapidly in terms of sophistication and depth. The numbers illustrate the industrial logistics boom:

Explosive Growth: Grade A warehouse stock across India’s top 8 cities has increased from 88 million sq. ft. in 2019 to ~238 million sq. ft. in 2024 – a staggering 170% rise in just five years. Nearly 80% of new absorption now occurs in modern Grade A parks. Leasing activity has likewise hit record highs, with ~50 million sq. ft. absorbed in 2024 (about 25% more than the previous year).

Grade A warehouse stock across India’s top 8 cities has increased from 88 million sq. ft. in 2019 to ~238 million sq. ft. in 2024 – a staggering 170% rise in just five years. Nearly 80% of new absorption now occurs in modern Grade A parks. Leasing activity has likewise hit record highs, with ~50 million sq. ft. absorbed in 2024 (about 25% more than the previous year). Evolving tenant landscape: While Third-party logistics (3PL) and e-commerce firms continue to anchor demand, manufacturing companies have been reshaping the mix. In 2024, manufacturing occupiers accounted for roughly 30% of logistics leasing, up from 18% in 2023- structural shift driven by government incentives like the PLI scheme and “Make in India” program. This broader tenant base is fuelling demand for specialized facilities beyond conventional warehouses. India’s industrial real estate is no longer a niche play — it has become a core institutional asset class, underpinned by real demand, policy tailwinds, and an accelerating investor appetite

Looking Beyond Warehousing: Creating investible Industrial Ecosystems

Advertisement

India’s new-generation industrial parks are far more than simple storage warehouses – built for efficiency, technology and people. Developers are moving beyond basic storage to create high-spec, and automation–ready service-rich campuses rather than just four walls and a roof for long-term occupier stickiness. “We aren’t just creating sheds. We design temperature-controlled, high-aesthetic, worker-centric spaces,” explains Dhaval Mehta, founder of Godwitt Construction, highlighting the shift toward quality, technology, and human-centric design.

Cold Chain & Specialized Storage: Omnichannel retail, food processing, and pharmaceutical production are fuelling demand for temperature-controlled logistics. India’s cold storage capacity is about 38.5 million tonnes, with India’s utilization at 70–75% – meaning most facilities are nearly full. This shortfall has spurred a wave of modern energy-efficient cold chain projects. Developers are increasingly investing to cater to FMCG and pharma clients that require 24×7 temperature-controlled storage facilities.

Worker-Centric Design: A new focus on worker well-being and retention is reshaping park layouts. Some of the leading park developers are integrating worker amenities and on-site housing. These facilities help improve labour retention and productivity – a critical consideration for employers. Such human-centric infrastructure is becoming a key differentiator in modern industrial parks.

Advertisement

Government Push and New Regional Hubs

Government policies and infrastructure upgrades are providing a strong tailwind for industrial real estate. Massive initiatives like the National Industrial Corridor (NIC) program and new dedicated freight corridors are opening up fresh industrial zones. Previously overlooked Tier-II and Tier-III cities – such as Vadodara, Bharuch, and Surat in the state of Gujarat, Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, and other cities like Hosur, Indore, and Nagpur are all now emerging as manufacturing and logistics hubs, buoyed by strategic land availability.

At the same time, India’s renewed manufacturing push via Make in India 2.0 and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes is fueling demand for ready-to-move in factory spaces (Plug & Play industrial facilities). Most manufacturers prefer to lease Grade A facilities rather than invest time and capital to build new facilities. This asset-light approach lets manufacturers scale operations faster without heavy upfront costs. Developers secure long-term tenants, and occupiers get production infrastructure.

Advertisement

Godwitt Construction: A Full-Stack Platform Powering India’s Industrial Growth

Godwitt Construction is a new-age developer singularly focused on India’s industrial and logistics real estate. Its three-vertical platform — Soko, Reizo, and Ikoi — is designed to meet the complete lifecycle needs of manufacturing, logistics, and workforce ecosystems.

Sokõ by Godwitt® (Plug and Play Industrial Infrastructure): The flagship vertical, offers ready-to-operate Grade A industrial buildings and warehouses on long-term lease, allowing clients to begin operations with the shortest go-to-market timelines of months instead of years. By using standardized high-spec designs while accommodating industry-specific needs, Soko by Godwitt sharply cuts down delivery timelines for manufacturers and logistics operators.

Advertisement

Reizo by Godwitt (Temperature- Controlled Storage Facilities): Reizo focuses on the high-demand cold storage segment – developing modern cold storage facilities for industries like pharmaceuticals, food processing, and FMCG that require round-the-clock climate control. Godwitt has successfully delivered India’s first ASRS-enabled cold storage facility in Gujarat. With national cold chain capacity still lagging demand, Reizo by Godwitt facilities fill a vital gap and position Godwitt as a leader in this niche segment.

Ikoi by Godwitt (Worker Housing for the industrial human capital): Ikoi addresses the often-overlooked need for workforce housing by building dormitories and living facilities in and around industrial parks. These complexes provide safe, affordable accommodations with amenities, ensuring a stable pool of human capital proximal to the production or storage facilities.

Godwitt’s integrated approach serves modern businesses with manufacturing or warehousing operations holistically – from factory floor to supply chain to employee welfare.

Institutional players and Private Equity funds and HNI capital have already begun flowing into logistics parks, and the first industrial REITs are expected to follow the success of office REITs — further enhancing liquidity and access.

Once an underdog, industrial real estate has emerged as a mainstream investment class. Platforms like Godwitt, combining plug-and-play assets, specialized facilities, and human-centric design, demonstrate how thoughtful execution can unlock both impact and superior returns in India’s next growth frontier.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments