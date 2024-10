India Sweet House raises funding ahead of public market debut

Premium Vishwanath Murthy, India Sweet House | Credit: LinkedIn

India Sweet House, a four-year old Bengaluru-based startup, has raised fresh funds as it gears up for an initial public offering in the next few months, a top company executive told VCCircle. The company, which currently operates out of 35 stores in Karnataka and has a staff of 750 employees, primarily ......