India SME rolls out second vehicle five years after its first fund

Premium
Small and medium size enterprises-focussed private equity player India SME Investments, which counts companies like CityKart, Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, Simpolo Ceramics, among others in its portfolio, has floated its second fund half a decade after its first vehicle. The Mumbai-based firm has received approval from markets regulator SEBI. The fund will ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.