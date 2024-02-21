India SME rolls out second vehicle five years after its first fund

Premium Mitin Jain, founder and managing partner, India SME Investments

Small and medium size enterprises-focussed private equity player India SME Investments, which counts companies like CityKart, Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, Simpolo Ceramics, among others in its portfolio, has floated its second fund half a decade after its first vehicle. The Mumbai-based firm has received approval from markets regulator SEBI. The fund will ......