Global asset manager Barings opens office in Dubai

Premium A general view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai. | Credit: Reuters/Christopher Pike

Barings, a global investment management firm that manages assets worth $406 billion, has opened an office in Dubai to help expand its presence in the region. The North Carolina-headquartered asset manager, a subsidiary of insurance giant MassMutual, is looking to tap into more investment opportunities in the Gulf region through the ......