Global asset manager Barings opens office in Dubai
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Global asset manager Barings opens office in Dubai

Global asset manager Barings opens office in Dubai

By Dilasha Seth

  • 30 Apr 2024
Premium
Global asset manager Barings opens office in Dubai
A general view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai. | Credit: Reuters/Christopher Pike

Barings, a global investment management firm that manages assets worth $406 billion, has opened an office in Dubai to help expand its presence in the region.  The North Carolina-headquartered asset manager, a subsidiary of insurance giant MassMutual, is looking to tap into more investment opportunities in the Gulf region through the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Global asset manager Barings opens office in Dubai

General

Global asset manager Barings opens office in Dubai

Premium
Grapevine: CX Partners starts Veeda Clinical sale process; Ola CEO departs amid job cuts

General

Grapevine: CX Partners starts Veeda Clinical sale process; Ola CEO departs amid job cuts

Premium
Grapevine: Paras Healthcare taps banks for IPO; Forus Health explores PE funding

General

Grapevine: Paras Healthcare taps banks for IPO; Forus Health explores PE funding

Premium
Deals Digest: Weekly volume drops but total value jumps on large PE transaction

General

Deals Digest: Weekly volume drops but total value jumps on large PE transaction

Premium
Grapevine: Lohum mulls raising fresh capital; Statkraft India head quits

General

Grapevine: Lohum mulls raising fresh capital; Statkraft India head quits

Premium
Grapevine: Temasek may top up Lenskart bet; Macquarie drops Vibrant Energy sale plan

General

Grapevine: Temasek may top up Lenskart bet; Macquarie drops Vibrant Energy sale plan

Advertisement