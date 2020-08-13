Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
India film producers, acquisition company veteran launch blank-cheque firm in US
Vistas co-founders Abhayanand Singh and Saurabh Gupta

Two film producers and a veteran of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) have come together to form a blank cheque firm...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS