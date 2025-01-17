Impact investor Oikocredit elevates exec as Asia equity head
Impact investor Oikocredit elevates exec as Asia equity head

By Aman Rawat

  • 17 Jan 2025
Credit: Thinkstock

Netherlands-headquartered social impact investor Oikocredit, which is an investor in Sindhuja Microcredit, Annapurna Finance and Avanti Finance, among other companies, has made the replacement for its head of equity investments for Asia, Anirudh Sarda, who left the firm earlier this month, VCCircle has learnt.  Sarda joined homegrown investment firm ValueQuest’s private ......

