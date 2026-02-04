Former SBI exec to take over as SMBC-backed Yes Bank's new MD, CEO

A security guard stands outside a Yes Bank branch in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Ainnie Arif

Indian private lender Yes Bank said on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as the company's managing director and CEO for a three-year term.

Tonse, who headed retail operations at State Bank of India until November 30, will succeed Prashant Kumar, whose extended term is expected to end on April 6.

Last year, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation acquired a 24% stake in the Mumbai-based lender, marking one of the largest overseas investments by a Japanese financial institution as it seeks growth after years of low interest rates at home.