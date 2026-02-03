Three Peak XV Partners execs quit to start new VC firm

Ashish Agrawal, Tejeshwi Sharma and Ishaan Mittal

Three managing directors from Peak XV Partners have left the firm to start a new venture capital outfit, marking the latest round of leadership departures at one of the most prominent startup investors in India.

Ashish Agrawal, Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma announced their exits, along with their plan to build a new investment firm with a focus on backing the next generation of founders.

Agrawal, who spent 13 years at Peak XV and its predecessor Sequoia Capital India, led early bets that include the listed fintech platform Groww. His tenure covered investments in fintech, SaaS and consumer tech companies.

Mittal, who was also a part of the firm’s growth investing team, has a track record that includes backing brands such as the listed beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth’s parent firm, Honasa Consumer Ltd, and fintech app Razorpay.

Sharma has been associated with portfolio companies such as Kunal Shah-led fintech firm CRED and SaaS firm Chargebee.

Agrawal posted on his social-media account that he and his partners “look forward to building a venture capital firm that supports the ambitions of the next generation of founders.”

The recent departure comes amid broader churn within Peak XV’s leadership ranks. The firm has seen a number of senior exits over the past year, including other managing directors and investment executives.

Managing director Harshjit Sethi had stepped down earlier, followed by chief product officer Anuj Sahai, managing partners Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand, investor Shraeyansh Thakur, human capital director Anirudh Bose Mullick, and other senior executives, including Piyush Gupta, Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav and Shweta Rajpal Kohli.



