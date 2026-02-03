EQT-backed GeBBS Healthcare names former Hexaware exec as CEO

Chinmoy Banerjee, CEO, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, the healthcare revenue cycle management company controlled by Swedish private equity firm EQT, said Tuesday it has appointed a new chief executive after Milind Godbole retired following a 12-year stint.

The company said in a statement it has appointed former Hexaware Technologies executive Chinmoy Banerjee as its CEO effective January 30. Godbole will continue as a strategic advisor through the transition process until April.

“I am excited to work with our team to evolve our business and double down on the deep domain depth that has defined GeBBS, to bring innovative new experiences and solutions to the market to better serve our clients,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee joins GeBBS from Indian IT services firm Hexaware where he served as president, responsible for North American sales. He has served across roles in strategy, business development, sales, and operations, bringing a collective leadership experience of nearly 25 years.

At Hexaware, he led the transformational and exponential growth of the company's BPO arm, ran the global banking business, led sales transformation, and the North America sales organization across all business lines.

Meanwhile, Godbole served as the chief executive of GeBBS for over 12 years. He had previously served as the president and COO of Aditya Birla Group's ITES outsourcing company Minacs.

During his tenure as CEO and managing director, Godbole established the strategic direction of the company; drove global targeted investments in people, technology, and transformational initiatives; and oversaw several strategic acquisitions, ownership transitions, and AI-advancement projects for the business.

“During his tenure, the company expanded its capabilities, strengthened its platforms, and grew its global footprint. We appreciate his leadership and time spent with the firm," Debbie Polishook, chair of the board of directors, GeBBS Healthcare.

Set up in 2005, GeBBS Healthcare offers revenue cycle management services and risk adjustment solutions to hospital systems and payers in the US. The company has over 13,000 employees with delivery centres in India, the Philippines, the US, and the Dominican Republic.

In 2024, EQT acquired a controlling stake in healthcare technology services company GeBBS Healthcare Solutions from ChrysCapital for over $800 million (Rs 6,716 crore at the time) for the entire stake held by the Indian PE firm.

For the financial year ended March 2025, GeBBS’ India arm reported a 25% jump in consolidated revenue to Rs 1,938 crore and a net profit of Rs 109 crore, as per VCCEdge data.

