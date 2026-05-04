Axis Capital promotes Kushagra Kumar to managing director
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Axis Capital promotes Kushagra Kumar to managing director

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 04 May 2026
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Axis Capital promotes Kushagra Kumar to managing director
Credit: Thinkstock

Axis Capital has promoted executive director Kushagra Kumar to managing director.

In his new role, Kumar will continue to lead equity fundraising and M&A advisory for corporate clients in the BFSI sector. 

“Grateful for the support of my colleagues and proud of what Axis Capital has built since 2024—one of the few platforms offering deep insight across the full deal spectrum, from $30 million transactions to billionâ€‘dollar deals, spanning PE growth, IPOs, and M&A,” Kumar said in a Linkedin post on Monday.

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Kumar has been with Axis Capital for over two years. Previously, he was an investment banking director at Avendus and has also worked at EY and JM Financial.

Axis Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private-sector banks.

The firm did not feature in investment banking league tables for private equity and venture capital deals, but ranked among the top 10 bankers by M&A deal value in 2025.

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Since January 2012, it has executed over 110 M&A and advisory transactions amounting to more than Rs 8 trillion in deal value.

Apart from investment banking, Axis Capital also offers institutional equities and research services.

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Axis CapitalKushagra KumarIPOBFSIAvendusEYJM Financial

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