35North Ventures’ India Growth Fund names new managing partner

Naman Bagri, Managing Partner, India Growth Fund

Mumbai-headquartered investment firm 35North Ventures-sponsored India Growth Fund–I has appointed Naman Bagri as managing partner, strengthening its leadership as it looks to scale up investments across sectors such as defence, deeptech, space and ESG-linked manufacturing.

Bagri brings over two decades of experience across entrepreneurship, capital markets and investment strategy. His appointment comes as the fund sharpens its focus on backing growth-stage companies and supporting them beyond capital with strategic guidance and network access.

Bagri has been the managing director at CNB Finwiz Pvt. Ltd, a family-run boutique financial services company offering execution services for traders dealing in high-frequency and latency-sensitive strategies across NSE, BSE, and MCX, for nearly two decades. He will continue his position at CNB Finwiz, along with the new role at 35North Ventures.

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“He brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial vision, investment discipline, and execution excellence — qualities that align perfectly with our philosophy of backing ambitious founders and helping them build enduring companies,” said Milan Sharma, co founder and managing director at India Growth Fund.

India Growth Fund–I (IGF-I) is a SEBI-approved Category I alternative investment fund with a targeted corpus of Rs 2,000 crore (nearly $210 million) and a greenshoe option of Rs 500 crore.

The fund invests in companies from Series A to pre-IPO stages, building on the earlier India Discovery Fund vintages that backed startups across defence technology, advanced manufacturing, fintech, SaaS, healthtech and digital infrastructure.

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“India is at an inflection point — and the sectors IGF-I is focused on sit right at the heart of that transformation,” said Bagri.

35North Ventures operates AIFs across early and growth stages and serves as sponsor and investment manager for both the India Discovery Fund and India Growth Fund series. The firm’s team has collectively managed over $3 billion across Indian and global capital markets.

It had closed the India Discovery Fund I with a corpus of Rs 130 crore. It had invested in SpeEdLabs, Costbo, homepecked, Stupa Sports Analytics and d’hybrid, among others, from its debut fund.

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It is also currently raising and deploying India Discovery Fund II, which has a target corpus of Rs 500 crores along with a Rs 100 crore greenshoe option. Its investments from this fund includes Big Bang Boom Solutions, SpeEdLabs, Cloud Tailor, Explurger, Beshak and Turms.

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