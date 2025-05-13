Hyperbots, Alt DRX, TheAlphaCode.org, TIEA Connectors raise early-stage funding

(From left) Hyperbots co-founders Rajeev Patha, Ram Jayaraman, and Niyati Chhaya

Artificial intelligence-based startup Hyperbots, Alt DRX, TheAlphaCode.org, and TIEA Connectors have secured funding in early-stage rounds from venture capital firms, angel investors and various institutions, the companies said.

Hyperbots has raised $6.5 million (Rs 55.5 crore) in a Series A round of funding led by Arkam Ventures and Athera Venture Partners. New investor JSW Ventures joined the round while existing investors Kalaari Capital, Sunicon Ventures and Darashaw & Company pitched in, too.

Hyperbots was founded by Niyati Chhaya, Ram Jayaraman, and Rajeev Pathak in 2023. The startup is headquartered in the US and has engineering operations in India.

It said the funds will fuel its go-to-market efforts in the US and help it build new AI co-pilots for finance teams, which includes the launch of HyperLM, a large language model trained solely on finance and accounting data.

The company is developing co-pilots for finance and accounting operations for tasks such as autonomous execution across core finance workflows. The AI-based co-pilot automates tasks across procure-to-pay (PTP), order-to-cash (OTC), expense management, analytics, and reporting processes.

Alt DRX

Alt DRX has secured Rs 23 crore ($2.7 million) in a pre-Series A funding round from investors including Qatar Development Bank, The Times of India’s Brand Capital, Hindustan Media Ventures, Zee Group, WeFounder Circle Angel Fund, and nX Capital.

The round also saw participation from angel investors such as cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, Mindtree co-founder Parthasarathy NS, and former KPMG India CEO Richard Rekhy.

Bengaluru-headquartered Alt DRX helps users buy and sell tokenized residential properties with the help of algorithmic daily pricing, instant settlements, and blockchain-powered transparency. It uses cryptocurrency Ripple's blockchain infrastructure and ensures that KYC-whitelisted users' custodial ledger positions are securely recorded.

The company's founding team comprises Sachin Joshi, Anand Narayanan, Sanjeet Sahoo, Avinash Rao, and Avijit Mishra.

TheAlphaCode.org

The Bharat Young Entrepreneurs Fund has made its first investment with a $250,000 cheque into TheAlphaCode.org, an encrypted transactions platform for ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNIs), family offices, and sovereign wealth entities.

In the first tranche of investment, the fund also saw participation executives from major real estate companies.

The Alpha Code operates a platform which uses an encrypted vault to facilitate high-value real estate and legacy transactions and protect sensitive data, transactions, and identity markers. The company was in stealth collaboration with Bharat YEF’s in-house innovation cell.

Bharat YEF was launched last month by Harshavardhan Chauhaan to back startups with $10 million in seed capital. It invests in idea-stage startups in categories like clean energy, deeptech, vernacular AI, and blockchain infrastructure, prioritizing potential over valuation.

TIEA Connectors

TIEA Connectors has raised Rs 22 crore in a pre-Series A round of funding led by Jamwant Ventures and Valour Capital, with participation from 8X Ventures and IvyCap.

"The company’s demand is far exceeding supply, and this funding will enable them to scale operations, expand manufacturing capacity, and advance their R&D initiatives,” said Karan Goshar, managing parter at Valour Capital.

The Bengaluru-based company was founded by Ajith Sasidharan (CEO) and Punit Shridhar Joshi (CTO). It specialises in the design, development, and manufacturing of customized industrial electronic and electrical interconnect solutions.

