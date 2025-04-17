How to Find the Best Interest Rates on Travel Loans

Are you planning your next vacation but worried about the expenses? Travel loans are one of the best ways to finance your dream vacation, but it is important to consider all the factors. These days, many lenders in the market offer travel loans. Finding the lowest interest rate on a personal loan can be overwhelming. Understanding the process of finding the best interest rates for a travel loan can help you fund your trip without financially overburdening yourself.

Understanding Travel Loans

A travel loan is a type of personal loan offered by banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). These personal loans help fund your travel expenses, such as flight tickets, hotel bookings, and other miscellaneous costs. This is possible because a personal loan for travel does not have any usage restrictions, meaning you are free to use the funds as you see fit.

Why Interest Rates Matter in Travel Loans

The personal loan interest rate determines how much you will pay over and above the borrowed loan amount. A higher interest rate increases the overall cost of your loan, while a lower interest rate makes your loan more affordable.

Factors That Influence Interest Rates on Travel Loans

A lender will thoroughly scrutinise your travel loan application before deciding on the interest rate it will offer. Understanding these factors is essential as it can help you stay informed and make better financial decisions.

CIBIL Score

Lenders check your CIBIL score to assess your creditworthiness. Ensure that your credit score is over 750 when applying to increase the chance of getting better lending terms and lower interest rates.

Income and Employment Status

Lenders prefer applicants who have a stable source of income. Salaried applicants with a steady income often get lower interest rates.

Loan Tenure

Ensure that you choose an appropriate tenure for your travel loan. A shorter tenure attracts lower total interest but has higher EMIs whereas a longer tenure will have lower EMIs but will increase the interest output.

Relationship with Lender

Existing customers of banks and NBFCs often get preferential interest rates. You can apply for a loan with your existing bank, where you have a salary account or an ongoing loan, to stand a chance for getting better interest rates.

Lender Type

Interest rates differ from one lender to another. Most private financial institutions and NBFCs may charge higher interest rates than public sector banks.

Economic Conditions

The interest rate for a personal or travel loan depends on current market conditions. Keep track of the repo rate to negotiate better lending terms.

Comparing Loan Providers: Banks and NBFCs

There are several lenders in the market that offer travel loans. The terms on which these personal loans are provided differ from one lender to another. Before applying for a personal loan, compare the interest rates being offered and choose the one that fits your needs.

Banks Offering Personal Loans at Affordable Interest Rates

Here is a list of banks offering personal loans at affordable interest rates:

Bank Lenders Starting Interest Rate (p.a.) Axis Bank 11.1% p.a. HDFC Bank 10.85% p.a. ICICI Bank 10.85% p.a. IndusInd Bank 10.49% p.a. NBFCs Offering Personal Loans at Competitive Interest Rates

Here are list of NBFCs that offer personal loans at competitive interest rates:

NBFC Lenders Starting Interest Rate (p.a.) Fibe 14.00% p.a. Finnable 15.95% p.a. IIFL 18.00% p.a. InCred 16.00% p.a. Kissht 14.00% p.a. Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% p.a. KreditBee 14.00% p.a. L&T Finance 12.00% p.a. MoneyTap 18.00% p.a. Moneyview 16% p.a. mPokket 24.00% p.a. Muthoot Finance 14.50% p.a. Olyv 18.00% p.a. PaySense 14.00% p.a. Privo (Credit Saison) 9.99% p.a. SMFG India Credit 12.00% p.a. Upwards 18.00% p.a. YES BANK 12.50% p.a. Zype 18.00% p.a. Disclaimer: Interest rates may vary. It is advised that you check with the lender for the latest rates before applying.

How to Improve Your Eligibility for Better Interest Rates

You can reduce your repayment burden by getting a lower interest rate on your travel loan. Lenders decide the interest rate based on several factors. Meeting the eligibility criteria can help you secure better lending terms.

CIBIL Score or Credit Rating

Your credit score directly impacts the interest rate offered to you. A higher CIBIL score indicates that you are financially responsible, which could in turn reduce the lender’s risk.

Loan Tenure

The tenure that you decide on affects the interest rate as well. A shorter tenure may attract a lower interest rate but will also result in higher EMIs.

Income Source and Employment

Lenders usually prefer borrowers with a steady source of income. A consistent income reassures the lender that the risk of default is low.

Joint Loan Application

Applying for a travel loan with a co-applicant or guarantor can help improve your eligibility. Your interest rate could be lower if your co-applicant has a strong financial profile.

Lower Debt-to-Income Ratio

A higher debt-to-income ratio can impact your personal loan eligibility. Your loan application can attract a higher interest rate if you have multiple loan accounts and credit card dues.

Compare Loan Offers

When applying, it is important that you don’t settle for the first loan offer that you receive. Compare the different banks and NBFCs offering loans to get the lowest interest rate.

Interest Rate Type

Lenders offer fixed and floating interest rates for personal loans. A fixed interest rate stays the same throughout the tenure of the loan, while a floating rate keeps fluctuating based on the prevailing market rates.

Secured Loan Option

Travel loans are mostly unsecured in nature. However, if you have a fixed deposit, then you may pledge it as collateral to get a secured loan at a lower interest rate.

