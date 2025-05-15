How Three Friends and a Golden Retriever Sparked a Pet Care Revolution in Urban India

Founders of ThePetNest; From left to Right - Shivam Gupta, Vivek Kumar and Chandrakant Yadav

Meet Vivek Kumar, Chandrakant Yadav and Shivam Gupta, co-founders of ThePetNest, a fast-growing, tech-enabled pet care platform that’s quietly rewriting the rules of urban pet parenting in India. From pet grooming and vet consultations to walking, training and boarding, ThePetNest is building what the founders call “India’s most intelligent pet parenting ecosystem.”

From a Grooming Disaster to a Game-Changing Idea

In 2018, Vivek moved to Delhi for work and reunited with his college friend and former roommate, Chandrakant (CK), a fellow Army Institute of Technology graduate who had recently adopted a golden retriever named Oliver. One weekend, they set out for Oliver’s first grooming session, but what should have been a routine errand turned into a tiring five-hour ordeal—salons were either fully booked or unresponsive, cab drivers refused to take a large dog or charged extra, and the salon they finally reached made them wait indefinitely, only to provide a rushed and disappointing service.

Exhausted, frustrated, and sitting on the couch, Vivek voiced what many pet parents silently feel: “Why can’t someone come home to do this?” That single line sparked a powerful idea.

Building the Future of Pet Care

Vivek and CK joined forces with Vivek’s friend Shivam Gupta, and by early 2019, ThePetNest was born. It began as an in-home grooming service in Delhi NCR, but the trio quickly realized that grooming was just the tip of the iceberg. Through conversations with pet parents, vets, and groomers, they uncovered a much larger problem: India lacked a structured, reliable and scalable pet care ecosystem.

They built ThePetNest on three core pillars:

Convenience: Seamless booking, doorstep service and real-time tracking.

Quality: Trained professionals, service protocols and transparent communication.

Scalable Pricing: Fair rates based on breed, service type and geography, ensuring sustainable earnings for service partners. Today, ThePetNest offers a wide spectrum of services:

In-home pet grooming

Dog walking

Dog training (home, training centers, online)

Vet consultations (online, home visits, vaccinations)

Pet sitting, daycare and boarding

Pet adoption and rehoming (non-commercial) With over 1 lakh services delivered, a thriving base of 60,000+ active pet parents, and a profiled database of 2 lakh users, ThePetNest closed FY25 with ₹5 crore in revenue, powered by strong word-of-mouth, operational excellence, and a resilient, profit-focused business model.

Built for the Urban Indian Pet Parent

Nearly 80% of ThePetNest’s demand comes from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, where busy, pet-parenting households face a lack of reliable services. What sets the platform apart is its focus on long-term customer relationships through Subscription and Recurring models—like daily dog walks for professionals or regular grooming and checkups—resulting in high retention and strong repeat usage.

Empowering Gig Partners

At the heart of ThePetNest’s success is its vibrant community of gig partners—groomers, walkers, trainers, boarders and caregivers—who have found not just income, but dignity, consistency and growth through the platform. Many of these partners, once struggling with irregular work or limited local demand, now enjoy steady bookings, training support and higher earnings than traditional jobs. By eliminating the burden of customer acquisition and providing tech-enabled scheduling, ThePetNest has empowered thousands of partners to build sustainable livelihoods while doing what they love—caring for pets.

Where Technology Meets Pet Love

At its core, ThePetNest is a tech company solving real-world pet care problems. From GPS-tracked walks and before-after grooming photos to smart booking schedules and real-time notifications, the app brings transparency and trust to every interaction.

Soon, the platform will roll out AI-powered health features that can analyze a pet’s activity data to offer health alerts or flag unusual behavior—such as reduced walks—which might indicate early signs of illness. These tools will help parents make proactive decisions, improving long-term pet wellness.

Beyond services, ThePetNest is deeply committed to animal welfare. Its pet adoption and rehoming platform has helped over 17,000 dogs and cats find homes—offered free to NGOs, shelters and volunteers. It also provides resources to report animal abuse and supports new pet parents through educational content and community features.

Bootstrapped and Thriving

ThePetNest has scaled entirely through bootstrapping—without any external funding. Focused on sustainable growth, the founders prioritized service quality, partner experience and customer retention. This lean and disciplined approach has led to positive EBITDA for four consecutive years, proving that a capital-efficient model can still deliver strong scale and impact.

What’s Next?

As ThePetNest looks to deepen its presence in India’s top metro cities, the team is now gearing up for its first external funding round with a clear focus on scaling technology, operations, and partner-parent experiences.

“Our mission is simple," says Vivek Kumar, CEO. “To become the most trusted name in pet care—without compromising on convenience, quality or compassion.”

