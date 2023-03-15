facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • How Indian micro-VC ecosystem grew despite funding winter in 2022

How Indian micro-VC ecosystem grew despite funding winter in 2022

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 15 Mar 2023
Premium
How Indian micro-VC ecosystem grew despite funding winter in 2022
Credit: 123RF.com

A few years ago, it was either angel investors or friends and family who first wrote a cheque to an early-stage startup. However, as the ecosystem grew, new players like micro venture capital funds have entered the playground, thus increasing demand for investment in newer platforms.  In recent times, several micro-VCs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
How Indian micro-VC ecosystem grew despite funding winter in 2022

TMT

How Indian micro-VC ecosystem grew despite funding winter in 2022

Premium
Exclusive: Gujarat Titans owner CVC Capital in talks for new India deal

Healthcare

Exclusive: Gujarat Titans owner CVC Capital in talks for new India deal

Premium
PIDG's credit solutions arm backs Indian lender as part of $40 mn investment

Finance

PIDG's credit solutions arm backs Indian lender as part of $40 mn investment

Apollo Global, Blackstone eye select SVB assets

Finance

Apollo Global, Blackstone eye select SVB assets

Premium
Blackstone spins dream returns from over $1.8 bn India exit

Manufacturing

Blackstone spins dream returns from over $1.8 bn India exit

Mindspace Business Parks raises $66.7 mn via debut green bond

Infrastructure

Mindspace Business Parks raises $66.7 mn via debut green bond

Advertisement