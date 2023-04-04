facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • How Indian EV firms are improving their financial health as demand soars

How Indian EV firms are improving their financial health as demand soars

By Aman Rawat

  • 04 Apr 2023
Premium
How Indian EV firms are improving their financial health as demand soars
Credit: 123RF.com

India&#39;s top electric two-wheeler makers managed to improve their financial health in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022 even as revenue jumped thanks to booming demand, a VCCircle analysis shows. Sales of electric two-wheelers have jumped in India over the past couple of years, driven by growing consumer preference for ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

InsuranceDekho acquires Sequoia-backed SME insurance firm Verak

General

InsuranceDekho acquires Sequoia-backed SME insurance firm Verak

Premium
Kuwaiti private equity-style investor inks large deal in India

Consumer

Kuwaiti private equity-style investor inks large deal in India

Veritas Legal elevates existing partners

People

Veritas Legal elevates existing partners

Upstox backer BlackSoil snags $25 mn in fresh round

Finance

Upstox backer BlackSoil snags $25 mn in fresh round

Premium
How Indian EV firms are improving their financial health as demand soars

TMT

How Indian EV firms are improving their financial health as demand soars

Premium
Check out India's top cash-guzzling startups

TMT

Check out India's top cash-guzzling startups

Advertisement