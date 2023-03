How did Omnivore fare in exit from nine-year-old agritech bet?

Premium Credit: Pexels

Agritech-focused venture capital (VC) firm Omnivore Capital, which counts DeHaat, Ecozen, and BharatAgri among its portfolio companies, has inked an exit from a nine-year-old portfolio company, signing off from the firm after booking a partial exit in 2020. The VC firm, which is on the road to raise its third fund, ......