How Blackstone’s oldest active India portfolio firm is gearing up for growth

Premium Rishi Gupta

A unit of private equity behemoth Blackstone’s oldest active India portfolio company is ramping up its digital services, upgrading its technology and overhauling its core processes as it charts its growth roadmap, a top executive of the local firm told VCCircle. Blackstone, the world’s biggest buyout firm by assets and one ......