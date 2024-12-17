How are Aye Finance’s PE-VC backers faring as it eyes over $500 mn valuation in IPO?

Pro Sanjay Sharma, MD and CEO, Aye Finance

A clutch of private equity, venture capital and impact investors are looking to monetise their investment in Aye Finance Ltd through the non-banking finance company’s proposed initial public offering even as its earliest backer Elevation Capital has decided to stay put for now. Aye Finance, which lends to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), ......