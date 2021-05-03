Edtech platform HomeGuruji said on Monday it secured Rs 25 lakh in seed funding from Pune-based angel investor Girjesh Vyas.

The fundraise was led by Jabalpur Smart City Incubation Center, Incubation Masters and Hyderabad Angels, said vernacular online private tutor HomeGuruji.

HomeGuruji, a Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh-based startup, was founded in 2020 by Nikhil Bhatnagar and his team. The startup leverages machine learning and natural language processing to teach students from class 1 to 12.

InterviewVector

InterviewVector, an interview-as-a-service platform, said it has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding led by Titan Capital.

The fundraise also saw participation from First Cheque, Haresh Chawla, Vijay Aggarwal, Varun Alagh and others, InterviewVector said in a statement.

InterviewVector, founded during the pandemic in 2020, said the capital will be used to increase hiring in technology and business roles and to double down on building tech capabilities on its platform.