Home services startup Rekla pulls in seed funding

Rekla, which offers manpower for home services as well as delivers essential items, has raised seed funding from angel investors, VCCircle has learnt.

The startup – operated by Anusewa On Call Service Pvt. Ltd – says it is focussed on Tier-II to Tier-VI locations.

At least two angel backers have contributed to this round, including Raju Martin, persons in the know said.

Martin has more than two decades worth of experience in the manpower service and staffing sector.

Another individual who invested has significant experience in the daily services industry, the people added without naming the person.

Mumbai-based Lakhani Financial Services advised Rekla on the fundraising, the persons said.

The funding amount was not revealed.

Rekla was set up in 2017 by Kunal Hansh and Kumar Animesh.

Some of the professionals its platform offers are electricians, beauticians, cleaners, carpenters, painters, and appliance repairers. It also offers the delivery of essential items.

The company says it is aiming to differentiate itself by providing customers with uniform rates, quality and warranty assurances, and significant savings on time and economics. It also provides business-to-business services.

It will use the capital it has raised to enhance its technological infrastructure and scale up operations.

The firm will also use the funds to expand to newer geographies. Currently, it is operational in three cities – Hazaribagh, Ranchi, and Varanasi – and says it is seeking to expand to up to five more locations this year.

“Since they (Rekla’s team) are using the right technology platforms and addressing a larger market, the business is certainly scalable,” Martin said. “The promoters are agile and quickly adapting to new market requirements.”

Lakhani Financial Services director Devansh Lakhani said the investment in Rekla was proof of the company’s business model and the founders’ execution capabilities.

Other players in the hyperlocal services segment such as Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) and Dunzo have raised large sums of money from marquee investors.

In October last year, Dunzo raised $45 million (Rs 318.58 crore) in funding from Lightbox, US-based growth equity firm 3L Capital, and South Korea's STIC Investment & STIC Ventures.

In August last year, US-based Tiger Global led a $75 million (around Rs 520 crore) Series E funding round in Gurugram-based UrbanClap. Existing investors Steadview Capital and Vy Capital also took part in the round.