High Street Essentials, Ingenium, Fabheads raise funding

Delhi-NCR-based High Street Essentials Pvt Ltd, which owns omnichannel women fashion brands FabAlley and Indya, has raised Rs 25.5 crore ($3.5 million) in a follow-on round of funding from its existing investors.

Elevation Capital, India Quotient, Dominor Holding and family offices participated in this round. The latest infusion came after the company raised Rs 20.75 crore in June last year in the midst of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm will use the capital to expand its direct-to-customer footprint both domestically and internationally by adding more personalised solutions to proprietary web and app products, expanding the brands’ presence and tying up with global ecommerce conglomerates.

Ingenium

Ingenium, an edtech startup offering white label platforms to institutes, has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed round funding led by Lead Angels.

Existing backer Indian Angel Network has also invested in this round along with iAngels Network of India Accelerator, Faad Network, and Hem Angels.

Founded by IIT Roorkee graduates Pramudit Somvanshi, Mohit Patel along with IHM Mumbai alumnus Aakash Gupta in May 2018, Ingenium provides a SaaS (software as a service) platform to small and medium education institutes. Home tutors and parents can also avail their service.

Fabheads

Fabheads, a startup focused on automated manufacturing in the carbon fibre (and other composites) space, has raised Rs 8 crore in its pre-Series A round of funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Existing backers Keiretsu (Chennai Chapter) and stock market investor Vijay Kedia also participated in this round.

Currently, the Chennai-based startup offers design and manufacturing services to drones, robotics, and shipping companies across India.