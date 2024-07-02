Healthtech platform Watch Your Health, four other consumer brands raise early-stage funding

Anupam Arya, Sandeep Sharma and Vijay Sharma, co-founders, Fabriclore

Healthtech startup Watch Your Health, fabric supply chain company Fabriclore, intimate wellness brand Amocare and healthy foods brand Supply6 raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Business-to-business (B2B) healthtech startup Watch Your Health has raised $5 million (Rs 41.7 crore) in a funding round co-led by Cornerstone Ventures and Singapore-based existing investor, Conquest Global Ventures.

The funds raised will help the company expand its user base both domestically and internationally, grow its sales teams and improve the company's technological infrastructure and platform capabilities.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mumbai, Watch Your Health helps insurers and pharmaceutical companies improve the experience and engagement with their customers. Operating as a B2B platform, it improves the capabilities of consumer apps of insurers and pharma companies and provides insights based on data collected from devices like fitness trackers and health records.

In 2023, the startup raised $2.2 million from Conquest Global Ventures.

Fabriclore has raised $1.6 million (Rs 13.3 crore) in a funding round from PeerCapital and UAE-based Regal Group.

With this funding, the startup plans to expand its presence in India, the Middle East, Europe and the USA. The startup will also use the funding to develop its technology stack to streamline its operations and improve customer experience.

Founded in 2016 by Vijay Sharma, Sandeep Sharma and Anupam Arya, Fabriclore is a tech-based fabric-sourcing platform for fashion businesses. The company provides made-to-order fabric solutions including fabric discovery, design, dyeing, printing, and quality inspection all at a single point of contact with consumer fashion brands and multi-brand retailers.

In 2021, the Jaipur-based startup raised $700,000 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Fluid Ventures. The round also saw participation from Mulberry Silks from Bengaluru and Eiffel Industries from Arizona.

Amocare has raised $400,000 (Rs 3.34 crore) in pre-seed funding from a host of investors including Faad Network and AngelBay Holdings, among others.

The raised capital will be directed toward product expansion, an increase in the number of customers and improved customer awareness.

Amocare is an intimate wellness brand that has a host of offerings including gummies, effervescent tablets, intimate washes and lubricants.

The startup, which currently operates in India, aims to expand to geographies such as Eastern Europe and the UK.

“This capital infusion will be aimed at progressing Amocare’s line of wellness products while expanding our market reach,” said Prabhat Maheshwari, director, Amocare.



Supply6

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) healthy foods brand Supply6 has secured investments from international cricketer AB De Villiers. The cricketer has also joined the company as brand ambassador.

Founded in January 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, Supply6 is a Bengaluru-based health food and convenience brand. The brand’s flagship product, i.e. foundational nutrition supplement “Supply6 360”, addresses common deficiencies in Vitamin D, B12, and gut health.

"In a crowded nutrition market, we noticed many customers deficient in Vitamin D, and B12, and battling multiple gut health issues. This insight led us to create Supply6 360, combining essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and probiotics in one supplement," said Bhandari, co-founder and chief executive officer, Supply6.

