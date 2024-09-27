Healthcare-focused fintech Care.fi secures debt funding
By Nitesh Kumar

  • 27 Sep 2024
Credit: Pixabay

Care.fi, which provides financing solutions to the healthcare sector, has raised Rs 8 crore in debt capital - Rs 5 crore from Wint Wealth and Rs 3 crore from Caspian.  

The company will use the funds to strengthen its team and grow the business. It is currently working with over 50 hospitals and has helped over 2,000 patients with their claims.

 "This funding will help us further increase our presence in the market and invest in the betterment of healthcare fintech especially for optimizing the operational end of hospital management”, said Vikrant Agrawal, co-founder, Care.fi
  
Care.fi offers services like financing, invoice discounting, receivables financing, unsecured business loans, working capital loans, early salary, etc. It caters to hospitals, healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Gurgaon, Haryana.  

"Our total disbursals in the last financial year witnessed a growth of 4x. The cumulative disbursals reached Rs 400 crore,” said Sidak Singh, co-founder of the healthcare-focused fintech startup. 

