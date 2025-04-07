InCred’s maiden PE fund hits final close, taps greenshoe option

Vivek Singla, managing partner and CIO - private equity, InCred Alternative

InCred Alternative Investments, part of the financial services group InCred, has marked the final close of its maiden private equity fund, a top executive told VCCircle. The fund has mopped up over Rs 575 crore ($67 million) after partially exercising its greenshoe option, said Vivek Singla, managing partner and CIO of private equity ......