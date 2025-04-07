InCred’s maiden PE fund hits final close, taps greenshoe option
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • InCred’s maiden PE fund hits final close, taps greenshoe option

InCred’s maiden PE fund hits final close, taps greenshoe option

Premium
InCred’s maiden PE fund hits final close, taps greenshoe option
Vivek Singla, managing partner and CIO - private equity, InCred Alternative

InCred Alternative Investments, part of the financial services group InCred, has marked the final close of its maiden private equity fund, a top executive told VCCircle.    The fund has mopped up over Rs 575 crore ($67 million) after partially exercising its greenshoe option, said Vivek Singla, managing partner and CIO of private equity ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

HSBC, NABARD invest in digital credit infrastructure firm Online PSB Loans

Finance

HSBC, NABARD invest in digital credit infrastructure firm Online PSB Loans

Premium
Bottomline: BharatPe-controlled Trillionloans boosts AUM, looks to sustain profits

Finance

Bottomline: BharatPe-controlled Trillionloans boosts AUM, looks to sustain profits

Trident Group executive launches fund to support retail, D2C startups

Finance

Trident Group executive launches fund to support retail, D2C startups

How IndusInd Bank's push for profits and lax controls drove it to a crisis

Finance

How IndusInd Bank's push for profits and lax controls drove it to a crisis

Premium
NuVentures' founder Krishnan on investment strategy after launch of maiden fund

Finance

NuVentures' founder Krishnan on investment strategy after launch of maiden fund

Premium
Adenia appoints former Westpac Bank executive as group CFO

Finance

Adenia appoints former Westpac Bank executive as group CFO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW