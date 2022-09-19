Harappa makes key hires to boost growth

Harappa, an online learning platform focused on behavioural, social and cognitive skilling, on Monday said it has made three appointments to fuel its business growth strategy.

The New Delhi-based company, which was bought by upskilling firm upGrad this year, has appointed Seema Chowdhry as Chief Learning Officer, Rohit Madhok as Chief Technology Officer and Nigel Patrick Eccleston as Vice President, Consumer Product.

Besides, Harappa has also elevated Dhruv Mehra as Head of International Business.

“My partnership with Harappa is built on already solid ground because of the time I’ve spent here in its earliest days. I look forward to reconnecting with Harappa’s stellar curriculum, working with its practitioner faculty to develop and design an online journey where the learner is at the centre,” said Chowdhry.

“Harappa has a great culture and people. I'm looking forward to leading an incredible team of technologists and building a world-class enterprise. At Harappa, we have had great success, but we have a deeper appetite to do more,” said Madhok.

“While shaping consumer products across the web and app, my focus will be on user experience, which we will continue to improve and innovate upon. I keenly look forward to working with an incredibly talented team to tailor and enhance our learners’ digital experience,” said Eccleston.

On the appointments, Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa said, “With the addition of such incredible colleagues, we continue to march forth on that journey. They all bring a powerful combination of deep commitment, experience, and curiosity, and it’s our privilege to have them lead such important mandates for Harappa’s growth.”

Harappa was founded in 2018 by Pramath Raj Sinha and Singh. The company targets young professionals irrespective of their area of specialization to offer self-paced courses in an attempt to address the issues of poor employability, inadequate leadership and an ill-equipped workforce.

In July, upGrad bought Harappa Education for $38 million in a cash-and-share swap deal. It aims to turn profitable in the next financial year.

