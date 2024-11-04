Hala Mobility, Mihup, Viraa Care bag early-stage cheques

Srikanth Reddy, co-founder, Hala Mobility

EV-as-a-Service startup Hala Mobility, conversation intelligence platform Mihup and health-tech startup Viraa Care bagged early-stage funding, the companies said in a statement.

Hala Mobility



Hala Mobility, an EV-as-a-Service platform, has secured Rs 51 crore in a mix of debt and equity in its pre-Series A funding round. The round also participation from founders Srikanth Reddy and Snehith Reddy, Previa Health founder Phani Ramineni, Rohan Bajaj, and other high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices.

The company stated that the fresh funds will help in scaling its EV fleet and expanding its footprint to six additional cities across India. Hala Mobility aims to deploy 10,000 new electric vehicles by December next year.

Currently, the company is working with Bigbasket, Zomato, and Zepto, and has partnered with 13 scooter and eight battery manufacturers. Hala Mobility is focused on expanding its geographical reach and fleet size. It currently has a fleet of 3,000 electric two-wheelers in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Vizag, Vijayawada, and Guntur.

The company provides an EV-as-a-Service platform designed for e-commerce companies and gig workers. The platform includes an app with software for EV, battery, and driver management, along with a fleet of electric two-wheelers, which the company claims ensure a 95% uptime guarantee and round-the-clock service availability.

Mihup, a conversation intelligence platform, has secured Rs 50 crore in a new funding round. This round was led by public market investor Ashish Kacholia, with additional investment from the family office of Madhusudan Kela.

The new capital will help Mihup to accelerate its growth, expand operations, and enter new markets.

Founded in 2016 by Tapan Barman and Biplab Chakraborty, Mihup has developed applications such as Mihup AVA, an in-car virtual assistant, and Mihup Interaction Analytics, which provides real-time analytics and automation for customer-agent interactions in contact centers.

This funding round follows previous investments from Accel and Ideaspring Capital.

Viraa Care, a health-tech platform focused on transforming infant nutrition and pediatric feeding, has raised $108,000 in a pre-seed funding round.

This investment will help Viraa Care develop a comprehensive childcare system inspired by successful Northern European models, emphasizing scientifically-backed child nutrition over commercial interests, the startup said in a statement.

Viraa Care plans to offer customized nutrition advice and launch new workshops on essential topics like breastfeeding, infant nutrition, and overall child growth.

