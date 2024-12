Grapevine: Unacademy, Allen, Access Healthcare, Neuberg, KKR, others in news

Premium Credit: Pexels

At least four private equity firms are in a race to acquire a majority stake in Access Healthcare, Allen Career Institute is in advanced talks to merge Unacademy with itself and Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund is nearing a deal to acquire a 15% stake in a diagnostics company, according to ......