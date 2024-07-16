Grapevine: Stellaris Venture plans third fund; Macquarie, JSW, Actis eye O2 Power

Premium
Stellaris Venture Partners, an early-stage investment firm and backer of Indian unicorns Mamaearth and Glance, is raising its third fund with a target of $300 million (Rs 2,508 crore), a media report said. The firm has already secured soft commitments of $200-250 million. They are actively engaging with limited partners, including several prominent ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.