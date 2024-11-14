Grapevine: Prosus, Mintifi, Wilson & Hughes, Cox & Kings, Orkla, NARCL in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Prosus may buy a minority stake in a Indian supply-chain financing startup, while Wilson & Hughes PTE has acquired the Cox & Kings brand through the insolvency process, according to various media reports. Also in news, the Indian arm of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla ASA has selected bookrunning managers for its listing ......