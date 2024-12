Grapevine: Premji Invest, Macquarie, KKR, Shiprocket, Corona Remedies, Ola in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

A consortium of Premji Invest and Claypond Capital is set to acquire a significant minority stake in an airline, while KKR has set its eyes on a pie of Rebel Foods and a senior executive at Ola has resigned, according to various media report said. Among other news, Shiprocket, Shivalaya ......