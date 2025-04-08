Grapevine: PAG, Nuvama Wealth, Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, and Turtlemint in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: PAG, Nuvama Wealth, Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, and Turtlemint in news

Grapevine: PAG, Nuvama Wealth, Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, and Turtlemint in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 08 Apr 2025
Premium
Grapevine: PAG, Nuvama Wealth, Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, and Turtlemint in news
Credit: Reuters

Asia-focused alternative investment firm PAG has appointed JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to advise on its planned exit from Nuvama Wealth Management, four years after acquiring a majority stake, a media report said.  Private equity firms with deep pockets and no presence in wealth management are expected to show interest, Moneycontrol ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Tata Group, Apraava, Prestige Hospitality, NxtGen, Pristyn Care in news

General

Grapevine: Tata Group, Apraava, Prestige Hospitality, NxtGen, Pristyn Care in news

Tariff turmoil puts a freeze on global M&A dealmaking

General

Tariff turmoil puts a freeze on global M&A dealmaking

Premium
Deals Digest: Haldiram's, ITC steal the show in otherwise tepid week

General

Deals Digest: Haldiram's, ITC steal the show in otherwise tepid week

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, EQT plan portfolio firms' IPOs; 360 One faces top-level exits

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, EQT plan portfolio firms' IPOs; 360 One faces top-level exits

Premium
Grapevine: Brookfield, KKR, Kotak Alts, Weikfield Foods in news

General

Grapevine: Brookfield, KKR, Kotak Alts, Weikfield Foods in news

Premium
Grapevine: Infra.Market, ICICI Venture, Apollo Global and Greenko founders in news

General

Grapevine: Infra.Market, ICICI Venture, Apollo Global and Greenko founders in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW