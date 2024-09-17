Grapevine: Nomura joins race for Avendus; Adani Wilmar owners to pare stake

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, has entered the race to acquire Indian investment bank Avendus, shifting from its role as an advisor to a potential bidder, a media report said. The sale has drawn interest from Japan’s Mizuho and the US buyout firm Carlyle. KKR, which holds a 63% stake, is seeking a valuation of Rs ......