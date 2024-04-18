facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Neuberg Diagnostics eyes pre-IPO funding; Tatas in talks for Fabindia stake

Grapevine: Neuberg Diagnostics eyes pre-IPO funding; Tatas in talks for Fabindia stake

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 18 Apr 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Neuberg Diagnostics eyes pre-IPO funding; Tatas in talks for Fabindia stake
Credit: 123RF.com

Neuberg Diagnostics, a super-specialty diagnostics chain, intends to raise about $100 million (Rs 835 crore) from private equity investors ahead of a planned initial public offering, a media report said.      The company, backed by healthcare entrepreneur GSK Velu, has enlisted investment bank o3 Capital to secure the funding, Moneycontrol reported, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Neuberg Diagnostics eyes pre-IPO funding; Tatas in talks for Fabindia stake

General

Grapevine: Neuberg Diagnostics eyes pre-IPO funding; Tatas in talks for Fabindia stake

Premium
Grapevine: EQT plans $5 bn India investment; Godfrey Phillips in talks to sell 24Seven

General

Grapevine: EQT plans $5 bn India investment; Godfrey Phillips in talks to sell 24Seven

Premium
Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO

General

Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO

Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCapital mulls GeBBS Healthcare sale; Carlyle taps 2 banks for Hexaware IPO

General

Grapevine: ChrysCapital mulls GeBBS Healthcare sale; Carlyle taps 2 banks for Hexaware IPO

Premium
Grapevine: TPG eyes stake in VLCC; NTPC Green taps four bankers for IPO

General

Grapevine: TPG eyes stake in VLCC; NTPC Green taps four bankers for IPO

Premium
Grapevine: Tesla, RIL in talks for EV plant; PremjiInvest may bet on Canva

General

Grapevine: Tesla, RIL in talks for EV plant; PremjiInvest may bet on Canva

Advertisement