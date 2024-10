Grapevine: Multiples, Alpha Wave, VLCC, 360 One WAM, LEAD Group, NTPC, and Arohan in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Multiples Alternate Asset Management and Dutch firm SHV Energy plan to sell stake in Indian assets, while Alpha Wave Global is in talks to acquire a stake in a beauty and wellness company, according to various media reports. Also in news, LEAD Group and 360 One WAM plan to raise ......