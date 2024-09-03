Grapevine: Mankind plans fundraise for BSV deal; Raymond to list two more units
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Mankind plans fundraise for BSV deal; Raymond to list two more units

Grapevine: Mankind plans fundraise for BSV deal; Raymond to list two more units

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 03 Sep 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Mankind plans fundraise for BSV deal; Raymond to list two more units
Credit: VCCircle

Mankind Pharma Ltd plans to raise over Rs 9,000 crore ($1.2 billion) through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and short-term commercial paper to fund its Rs 13,630 crore acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV), a media report said.     The company is expected to borrow at an average cost of around 8.5%, with maturities ranging ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Mankind plans fundraise for BSV deal; Raymond to list two more units

General

Grapevine: Mankind plans fundraise for BSV deal; Raymond to list two more units

Premium
Grapevine: Coca-Cola gets suitors for India arm; Infra.Market picks banks for IPO

General

Grapevine: Coca-Cola gets suitors for India arm; Infra.Market picks banks for IPO

Premium
Deals Digest: Zepto bags big cheque in mixed week for funding activity

General

Deals Digest: Zepto bags big cheque in mixed week for funding activity

Premium
Grapevine: MUFG to step up India play; Quadria to finish Fund I exit by year-end

General

Grapevine: MUFG to step up India play; Quadria to finish Fund I exit by year-end

Premium
Grapevine: Fairfax, Bain eye API maker; ChrysCap nears deal for Belgian Waffle

General

Grapevine: Fairfax, Bain eye API maker; ChrysCap nears deal for Belgian Waffle

Premium
Grapevine: Accel aims to close eight India fund by Dec; PEs eye LOGOS' assets

General

Grapevine: Accel aims to close eight India fund by Dec; PEs eye LOGOS' assets

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW