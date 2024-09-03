Grapevine: Mankind plans fundraise for BSV deal; Raymond to list two more units

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Mankind Pharma Ltd plans to raise over Rs 9,000 crore ($1.2 billion) through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and short-term commercial paper to fund its Rs 13,630 crore acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV), a media report said. The company is expected to borrow at an average cost of around 8.5%, with maturities ranging ......