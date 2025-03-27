Grapevine: LIC, ManipalCigna, Sagent Pharma, EQT, SLK Software, and LG in news

Premium Credit: Reuters

Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) is set to acquire a significant minority stake in Ranjan Pai-led ManipalCigna Health Insurance, marking its entry into the fast-growing standalone health insurance market, a media report said. The state-owned insurer will buy a 40-49% stake in ManipalCigna, valuing the company at Rs 3,500-3,750 crore, ......