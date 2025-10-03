Grapevine: Kotak Alts, Zepto, CalPERS, General Catalyst, Blackstone in news

Premium Eshwar Karra, deputy managing director, Kotak Alts

The Kotak Mahindra Group’s alternative investment arm is looking to raise a new fund while Blackstone has reached the target for its latest Asia private equity fund, media reports said. Meanwhile, quick commerce startup Zepto is set to raise a new round of funding, another report said. Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Kotak ......