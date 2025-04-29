Grapevine: KKR-backed InCred, Bain Capital and Subway in news

Premium
Non-bank lender InCred Financial Services Ltd is planning an initial public offering while private equity firm Bain Capital has secured a loan for an acquisition and Everstone Capital is looking to monetise its investment in the company that operates the Subway chain in India, separate media reports said. InCred Non-bank lender InCred ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.