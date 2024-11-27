Grapevine: Insight Partners, Peak XV-backed Yubi, Adani Wilmar, and Univest in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Fintech platform Yubi and wealthtech firm Univest are in different stages of talks for raising funds, according to various media reports. Also in news, Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International may delay the planned sale of stake in their JV, Adani Wilmar Ltd. Yubi Indian fintech platform Yubi plans to raise $150-$200 million ......