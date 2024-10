Grapevine: Imperial Blue, InsuranceDekho, Swiggy, JSW Energy, ADIA, Poonawalla in news

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Barista founder Ravi S Deol, JSW Energy and Power Trust have either entered the race or made the cut to acquire companies in their respective sectors, according to various media reports. Also in news, InsuranceDekho is nearing a merger with a rival, China's Meituan is said to have divested stake ......