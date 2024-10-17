Grapevine: Haldiram's, Temasek, Peak XV, Sealink, Blackrock, Lendingkart in news

Premium
Private equity firms Bain Capital, Blackstone, KKR and SeaLink Capital, Singapore state investment firm Temasek, venture capital firm Peak XV Partners and asset manager BlackRock were in deal news Thursday, according to multiple media reports. Haldiram's Promoters of snack maker Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd are now seeking to offload only a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.